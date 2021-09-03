Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla. They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan, strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, addressing the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparations for upcoming dialogues, such as the 2+2 Ministerial. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the U.S.-India partnership.