September 3, 2021
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla.  They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan, strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, addressing the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparations for upcoming dialogues, such as the 2+2 Ministerial.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the U.S.-India partnership.

