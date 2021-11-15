Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News)The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with German Minister of State Niels Annen today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister of State Annen emphasized the importance of the U.S.-German and Transatlantic relationship to global security and prosperity. The Deputy Secretary also stated the United States looks forward to working with the new German government in the coming months and continuing to build on our strong cooperative relationship.