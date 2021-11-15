6.7 C
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Minister

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.News)The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with German Minister of State Niels Annen today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister of State Annen emphasized the importance of the U.S.-German and Transatlantic relationship to global security and prosperity.  The Deputy Secretary also stated the United States looks forward to working with the new German government in the coming months and continuing to build on our strong cooperative relationship.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

