Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with EU Committee

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with ambassadors from the EU’s Political and Security Committee yesterday in Brussels to discuss Russia’s unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine’s border and to provide a readout of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was held yesterday in Geneva. The meeting underscored the U.S. commitment to work closely with the EU and its member states to address this urgent challenge together. They affirmed the United States’ and EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Deputy Secretary thanked the Committee for their work to ensure any further Russian military invasion of Ukraine would result in severe costs, including coordinated economic measures, for the Russian Federation.