Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Ettore Sequi

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi in Washington, D.C. They discussed shared efforts to assist Ukraine in the face of Moscow’s unprovoked and unjustified war, to deliver humanitarian assistance to those fleeing Russia’s aggression, and to press the Kremlin to end its brutal attacks. They affirmed their two countries’ enduring support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to holding Putin and his enablers accountable for his war of choice. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Sequi also discussed energy diversification, green power generation, and ways to support the democratic aspirations of the Libyan people.