Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Angolan President Lourenço

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Angolan President João Lourenço in Luanda. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Lourenço discussed deepening our strong bilateral relationship and the importance of bolstering trade and U.S. private investment and promoting progress on economic reforms and anti-corruption initiatives. They addressed our work together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and address the climate crisis. The Deputy Secretary and President also discussed opportunities for expanded cooperation on regional security and cooperation among Atlantic nations on shared maritime challenges and opportunities in the Atlantic Basin.