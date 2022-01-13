Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting in Brussels

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly, who represented their respective countries at the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels. The group pledged to continue close U.S.-European coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, and called for Russian de-escalation, underscoring their shared commitment to diplomacy. They agreed any further Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in massive consequences and severe costs, including coordinated, restrictive economic measures, for the Russian Federation.