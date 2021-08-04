Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Zin Mar Aung

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke with Burmese NUG representative Zin Mar Aung today. They discussed ongoing efforts to return Burma to a path to democracy, including continued U.S. support for the pro-democracy movement. In addition, they discussed efforts to combat rising COVID-19 infections in Burma and to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma.