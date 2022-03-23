Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Stefano Sannino

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino to continue close U.S.-EU coordination to support Ukraine and hold the Russian Federation accountable for Putin’s unprovoked war and unconscionable attacks that continue to kill civilians in Ukraine. They also affirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the U.S.-EU partnership and work together to confront global challenges.