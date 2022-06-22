Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Stefano Sannino

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino, continuing their close coordination on a wide range of shared challenges, including supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. They discussed their joint efforts to bolster Ukraine’s economic and financial resilience and ensure that it can export agricultural commodities to provide the world with critical food supplies. The Deputy Secretary underscored U.S. support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the countries of the Western Balkans.