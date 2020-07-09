Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun’s Visit to Seoul

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

During his July 7-9 visit to Seoul, Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun met with ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Blue House Director of the National Security Office Suh Hoon, Second Deputy Director of the National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young, and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon. In his meetings, Deputy Secretary Biegun reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation, and continued U.S. readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK. Deputy Secretary Biegun commended the ROK for serving as a model in COVID-19 response while upholding democratic values. Deputy Secretary Biegun also discussed security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, including collaboration among like-minded countries and countering efforts by those who seek to undermine good governance and the rules-based international order.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE