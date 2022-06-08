Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Travel to Paris & Frankfurt

Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Travel to Paris and Frankfurt

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will travel to Paris, France, from June 8 to 10 to lead the U.S. delegation to the 61st annual Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD). While in Paris, Deputy Secretary McKeon will meet with OECD Secretary General Matthias Corman and officials from OECD member countries. The Deputy Secretary and the Secretary General will discuss the OECD’s key role in driving progress to meet shared challenges, including the climate crisis, inclusive economic recovery, and support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. He will participate in Ministerial Council Meeting working sessions, including on Africa and on the economic and other consequences of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Deputy Secretary McKeon will also visit Frankfurt, Germany, for internal meetings at the U.S. Consulate General.

The Deputy Secretary’s participation in the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting will underscore our support for the OECD as the premiere venue for market-oriented democracies to come together to develop solutions for economic challenges.