Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with UNHCR

Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi

Washington, DC (STL.News)

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon met today with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Washington. Deputy Secretary McKeon highlighted the United States’ commitment to rebuilding and expanding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the shared goal to increase global refugee resettlement. They discussed the importance of finding solutions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. They also discussed the High Commissioner’s recent travel to Ukraine and Afghanistan, including the international community’s humanitarian response in Ukraine and neighboring countries to assist Ukrainians and other nationals fleeing the conflict. The Deputy Secretary expressed appreciation for UNHCR’s efforts in Afghanistan to provide life-saving assistance to Afghans in need and noted UNHCR’s important role in responding to the crisis in Ethiopia. The leaders reaffirmed our mutual commitment to protecting and securing durable solutions for vulnerable populations worldwide.