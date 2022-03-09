Deputy Secretary McKeon Visits Harvard Business School for The Secretary’s Leadership Seminar Graduation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will travel to Boston, Massachusetts on March 10 to speak at the graduation ceremony for the second cohort of The Secretary’s Leadership Seminar: A Harvard Business School Executive Education Program developed for the U.S. Department of State. The graduation ceremony will take place on March 11, 2022.

The six-month seminar is designed to develop a diverse group of emerging leaders who will advance the Department’s mission by taking innovative approaches to enterprise-wide challenges in an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere. Twenty-five mid-level Civil Service and twenty-five mid-level Foreign Service Department employees will complete the program in March.

In 2019, philanthropist and Harvard alumnus Howard Cox approached the Department to propose a relationship with Harvard Business School (HBS) aimed at enhancing workforce leadership training. The seminar is the result of his engagement and ongoing collaboration between HBS and the Department.