Deploy long straddles in Nifty for December series with strikes near 18,400-18,600: Anand James

“We are encouraged to play the prospects of a reversal in VIX, by employing long straddles in Nifty with strikes near 18400-18600,” says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at .

In an interview with ETMarkets, James, said: “We expect the Nifty to step into the 18570-18800 band, but a negative surprise will have the potential to drag it back to the 17850 vicinity” Edited excerpts:

What a week for Indian markets! Sensex hit a fresh record high on Thursday, and then on Friday. What led to the price action on D-St?

A record peak was always in the offing. A low VIX persisting for over a month suggested that traders were comfortable with lofty levels.

The momentum to push further higher came from the US Fed minutes which suggested that there has been a moderation in the hawkish stance.

In fact, the odds of a rate hike of 75bps has come down to 24% as opposed to a 50% chance a month back.

Where do you see markets headed in this week? Any key levels that one should watch out for in the coming week, and the December series?



Now that consensus opinion has gravitated towards a 50bps rate hike for the December meeting of the US Federal Reserve, all eyes would now be on the payrolls data, which has the potential for bringing out a negative surprise.



« Back to recommendation stories



For the week, we expect the Nifty to step into the 18570-18800 band, but a negative surprise will have the potential to drag it back to the 17850 vicinity, for which reason, it would be prudent to keep the downside marker near 18470.

In terms of sectors, Nifty PSU banks rose more than 6%. What is driving the rally in the PSU space?

The story of credit growth and a cleaner balance sheet has been driving PSU banks lately. A low base has also helped the momentum, as the banking sector was among those which saw substantial selling once markets turned from the 2021 peaks.

Additionally, traders’ interest was also high at attractive price denominations, with 67% of the PSU bank index priced under 100.

Top gainers of the week include , which were up 30%. What should investors do?

UCO bank does have prospects for extension in the uptrend to 26, but Friday’s Doji drew a long shadow suggesting strong rejection at higher levels. This calls for a withdrawal in price.

However, dips to the 19-17 region could allow bulls to regroup. Easy Trip planners closed nearly 5% down on Friday, but the dips are well within the structure of a bullish pattern, and should allow for rallies towards 82, as long as such dips do not extend beyond 59.

Any strategy that traders can deploy for the coming week?



Multileg option strategies have required deft handling and reduced profit expectations are given persistently low VIX.

Debit spreads, especially, bull call spreads have been our go to strategy lately, but with an event risk coming up, we are encouraged to play the prospects of a reversal in VIX, by employing long straddles in Nifty with strikes near 18400-18600.

Your 2-3 trading ideas for December series?

Here are a few recommendations for the December series –

: Buy| LTP Rs 336| Target: Rs 360 – 400|Stop Loss: Rs 310| Upside 19%

The stock has been moving within a trading range since the beginning of this month and has recently broken out of it.

Also, on the monthly charts, the stock has been within the parallel trend channel and is aiming 400 to form the second top.

We expect all these positives to drive the stock towards 360 initially and thereafter towards 400 in the next two to three months. All longs may be protected with stop loss placed below 310.

: Buy| LTP: Rs 106| Target: Rs 115 – 123|Stop Loss: 99| Upside 16%

The stock has bounced back from a widening Wedge pattern support on the weekly charts which positions the stock for a major move in the coming days backed by Psar and MACD breakout on the daily charts.

We expect this stock to move towards 115 initially and thereafter towards 123 in the next two to three months. All longs may be protected with stop loss placed below 99.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

