Departure of Qatar Airways Flight from Kabul

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday, September 19th with 21 U.S. citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents on board. We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban. As we have stated before, we will continue to help U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. We welcome continued cooperation by all involved with facilitating these flights.