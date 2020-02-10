Department of State and USAID FY 2021 Budget Request

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The FY 2021 President’s Budget requests nearly $41 billion for the Department of State and USAID. These resources will position us to continue to advance the Trump Administration’s foreign policy agenda on behalf of the American people.

With these investments, our team will focus diplomatic and foreign assistance resources to address challenges such as terrorism, international health and humanitarian disasters, and competition from nations that do not share our values of freedom and democracy.

We will also invest in new capabilities to defend American interests and values across the security, trade, and information domains, prioritizing U.S. national security and economic interests and making strategic trade-offs where necessary to deliver results for American taxpayers.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE