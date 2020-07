DENVER, CO (STL.News) Friday, June 5, 2020 – It was recently brought to our attention that Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen‘s photo was used on a YouTube video entitled “Healing, Not Hatred. ” The Denver Police Department is a non-political agency and we do not endorse candidates for office. Additionally, Chief Pazen did not consent to the use of his image in this video. We are in the process of taking legal action to have the photo removed.

