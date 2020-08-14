Denver Man Nicholas Meyers Sentenced To Prison For Gun And Drug Crimes

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn today announced that Nicholas Meyers, age 26, of Denver, was sentenced to serve 136 months (over 11 years) in federal prison followed by 5 years on supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Denver ATF joined in today’s announcement.

According to court documents, including the government’s sentencing statement, from October 2016 to July 2017, Meyers sold 11 firearms including an assault-style rifle capable of accepting high capacity magazines and just under 10 ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent. He engaged in this conduct despite a 2014 felony menacing conviction, which prohibited him from possessing firearms. Meyers received a total of $14,500 in revenue from these sales.

“Selling methamphetamine is bad enough, but selling methamphetamine and firearms is a dangerous combination,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “The ATF was able to identify Mr. Meyers’ criminal behavior, and with my office was able to stop him from continuing to harm our community.”

“Nicholas Meyers is a convicted felon and used firearms to further his drug trafficking trade,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth. “The removal of criminals like Meyers from our communities is a top priority for ATF. ATF is committed to public safety and we are pleased this investigation assisted the United States Attorney’s Office in obtaining a successful prosecution and conviction.”

U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez pronounced the sentence today, August 14, 2020. Meyers was charged by indictment on April 4, 2019 and pleaded guilty on September 3, 2019. This case was investigated by the Denver ATF. The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Teitelbaum.

