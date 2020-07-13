Denver Man Luis Enrique Delgado-Arvizu Sentenced To Federal Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute And Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Luis Enrique Delgado-Arvizu, age 32, of Denver, was sentenced late last week to serve 150 months (over 12 years) in federal prison, followed by 5 years on supervised release for his role as an organizer-supervisor of a large methamphetamine distribution organization that shipped hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine to the Denver area. The Denver Division of the DEA joined in the announcement.

In July 2015, DEA OCDETF Strike Force Group-1 initiated an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of two methamphetamine trafficking organizations, the first led by convicted defendant Cesar Paul Cansino-Obeso and the second led by fugitive Isaias Campos-Rutiaga. Both organizations imported multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States. The drugs were transported by drug trafficking organization couriers from California to three Denver-based distributors working for Campos-Rutiaga, one of whom was Delgado-Arvizu. On a monthly basis, Delgado-Arvizu received 60-to-100 pounds of methamphetamine from Campos-Rutiago, which Delgado-Arvizu then distributed to customers throughout the metro area.

Delgado-Arvizu was arrested in possession of 22 pounds of methamphetamine and $60,571.41 in currency. During the investigation, the strike force seized 126 pounds of methamphetamine (four of which were mixed with fentanyl), 4 guns and $120,000.

“The work in this case disrupted a major drug trafficking operation and took a significant dealer off Colorado’s streets,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we were able to stop a major supplier of methamphetamine from poisoning our communities further.”

“The specific mission of the DEA Denver Field Division’s StrikeForce Group is to target and dismantle trans-national drug trafficking organizations operating in the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond. Mr. Delgado-Arizu was a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of significant amounts of methamphetamine along the Front Range,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “This investigation is an example of DEA’s commitment to the protection our communities by working alongside our state, federal and local law enforcement partners to identify the most significant threats to the public safety.”

U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore sentenced Delgao-Arvizu, noting during the sentencing that although this was the defendant’s first offense of any kind, the amount of drugs distributed by the defendant warranted the twelve-year sentence.

Delgado-Arvizu was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Podolak as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office assisted with this matter. The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

