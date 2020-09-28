Denver; Fugitive Omar Briceno-Quijano Charged In Montrose Drug Conspiracy Found And Arrested In Mexico

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that fugitive Omar Briceno-Quijano was found by the U.S. Marshals in Los Mochis, a city in the State of Sinaloa in the Republic of Mexico. In January 2020, Briceno-Quijano was charged with 12 other individuals with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. The day before law enforcement made arrests in and around Montrose, Briceno-Quijano left Colorado.

After about eight months on the run, Briceno-Quijano was found in Mexico and then, on September 23, 2020, flown on a commercial flight to Houston, where he made his initial appearance in this case. He was then remanded into custody and ordered to be returned to Colorado where proceedings will continue.

“As the old saying goes, the long arm of the law will eventually find you if you are a fugitive on the run,” said U.S. Attorney Dunn. “Thanks to the great work of the United States Marshal Service, we will find them even if they try and hide in another country.”

This investigation was conducted by the Denver Division of the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose Police Department, as well as representatives from the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Phillips. A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Related court documents can be found on PACER. The case number is 19-cr-535.

The charges in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

