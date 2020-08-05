Denham Springs Man Jesse Sloane Sentenced to 68 Months in Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced that U.S. District Court Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Jesse Sloane, age 59, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, to serve 68 months in federal prison following his conviction for receipt of child pornography. Sloane will also be required to serve five years of supervised release and register as a convicted sex offender upon his release from prison.

According to admissions Sloane made during his plea, on March 14, 2018, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Sloane’s home where agents recovered computer equipment from his bedroom, which contained numerous images of child pornography. During a post-Miranda interview, Sloane admitted that the electronic devices were his and that he was responsible for downloading child pornography at the residence.

A subsequent forensic examination of Sloane’s devices revealed more than 600 images of child pornography including images and videos of prepubescent minors under the age of 12 years engaged in various sex acts.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “This conviction and sentence demonstrate the commitment this office has to prosecuting those who exploit our children, who are among the most innocent and vulnerable among us. My office looks forward to continuing our partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement to aggressively pursue these child predators. I want to commend our prosecutors and the FBI for their excellent work in this case.”

“Investigating individuals like Jesse Sloane is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. He violated innocent lives by sexually exploiting children and viewing child sexual abuse material. This sentence is the culmination of an investigation conducted by special agents, intelligence analysts, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

