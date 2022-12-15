Denbury drops as BofA moves to sell equivalent with imminent M&A not likely

shotbydave/iStock via Getty Images Denbury (NYSE:DEN) fell 2% as a Bank of America analyst moved the rating to underperform as any M&A deal doesn’t appear to be imminent. Denbury (DEN) was moved to no rating on Oct. 10 at BofA following press speculation that the company was exploring strategic alternatives, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) potentially interested in a deal. BofA highlighted that since the speculation there have been no additional headlines on possible M&A in the past two months. This week’s analyst update “supports the idea that M&A at Denbury is not imminent and we believe the stock is now trading on fundamentals,” BofA analyst Kalei Akamine wrote in a note. “Assessing the ‘risked’ value of potential CCUS opportunities we continue to believe DEN’s stock trades above what can be justified by the free cashflow of the existing portfolio,” Akamine added in the note. BofA’s Akamine sees potential ~18% downside to the firm’s $73 price target for Denbury (DEN). Denbury (DEN) has been the subject of recent takeover speculation, including a Bloomberg report in August that the company was exploring options including a possible sale.