DeMotte: Gregory Marshall Sentenced For Drug Offense

DeMotte Man, Gregory Marshall Sentenced to 130 Months in Prison For Drug Offense

Gregory Marshall, 55 years old, of DeMotte, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to distributing methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Marshall was sentenced to 130 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, during the course of the investigation Marshall sold methamphetamine on three separate occasions throughout August and September 2021. The deals took place at his residence, which was eventually searched, resulting in the recovery of additional methamphetamine and marijuana.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Schererville Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin F. Wolff.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today