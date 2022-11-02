Democrats and Republicans Agree Cryptocurrency Is the Future of Finance, Survey Shows

A new survey has revealed that Democrats and Republicans agree cryptocurrency is the future of finance. The national survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. In addition, 44% of the respondents said they expect to have crypto as part of their investment portfolio in the future.

‘Cryptocurrencies Are the Future of Finance’

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, announced Tuesday that its new national survey has revealed that “Democrats and Republicans agree cryptocurrency is the future of finance.”

The online survey was conducted on Grayscale’s behalf between Oct. 6-11 by The Harris Poll, a global market research and consulting firm. A total of 2,029 adults, who are likely voters, participated.

The survey examined “how Americans view the state of the economy and cryptocurrency against the backdrop of the 2022 United States election,” the crypto firm detailed, adding:

More than half of Americans surveyed (53%) agree that ‘cryptocurrencies are the future of finance,’ including 59% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans, with 44% of Americans noting that they expect to have crypto as part of their investment portfolio in the future.

With record-high inflation and a looming recession, 25% of respondents say inflation and the current economic climate have made them more interested in cryptocurrency.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein commented: “As we approach the midterm election, U.S. voters are considering the intersection of cryptocurrency, traditional finance, and the state of the economy.”

Clear Crypto Regulation Has Bipartisan Support

Regarding cryptocurrency regulation, 39% see the U.S. as being behind other countries in creating a regulatory environment that makes it easy or safe for anyone to buy or trade digital assets.

Moreover, 81% agree there should be clearer cryptocurrency industry regulation, including 88% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans, Grayscale detailed, adding:

More than four in five of both Republicans (81%) and Democrats (82%) feel it is important to take a consumer-first approach to regulation.

That means “allowing consumers (not the government) to decide how to invest in cryptocurrencies by providing necessary information about various products,” the company clarified.

The Crypto Council for Innovation, a crypto advocacy group, also recently conducted a national survey and found that a majority (52%) think that crypto needs more regulation than presently exists.

What do you think about this survey? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.