Demarcus Shaiquan Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Offense

After Acquittal on State Charges, Defendant, Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Offense

Demarcus Glenn Expected to Serve 12 years for Discharging Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Offense

A Roanoke man, who had been acquitted in state court of a May 2019 murder in the City of Roanoke after claiming self-defense, pled guilty today to a federal firearms offense.

Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 23, pled guilty in federal court to one count of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Glenn is expected to be sentenced to 144 months in federal prison.

“Drug dealers with firearms should take heed: You cannot shoot someone during a drug deal and then claim self-defense when you are carrying that firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, a federal crime with a 10-year mandatory minimum,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The cornerstone of keeping our communities safe is prosecuting anyone who discharges a firearm while participating in the drug trafficking trade, and my Office will continue to prioritize and seek federal charges for anyone who does so within the Western District of Virginia.”

“Today’s conviction demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to vigorously investigate and bring to justice those who commit violent crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador said today. “Keeping illegal guns off our streets is an important step in keeping our communities safe. We encourage residents to immediately report incidents to local law enforcement or the FBI through tips.FBI.gov.”

“The outcome of this investigation is a direct and positive result of state, local, and federal agencies working together to address gun violence in the City of Roanoke,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman. “Though Glenn was acquitted on charges from our jurisdiction, our public safety partners at the federal level were able to open an investigation and work with our officers and detectives on appropriate, federal charges for this offense.

This is a valuable partnership that greatly benefits the residents of Roanoke by keeping violent offenders off our streets. We are grateful to work with agencies at every level of the criminal and judicial system to keep Roanoke safe, and hold those who choose to engage in gun violence accountable.”

According to court documents, T.P., a 16-year-old male, contacted Glenn through a friend on May 31, 2019, in order to purchase two ounces of marijuana. Glenn agreed to sell T.P. the marijuana for $300 and was to meet him at T.P.’s Denniston Avenue residence to conduct the transaction. Glenn later arrived at T.P.’s residence to conduct the transaction. In the course of that transaction, Glenn produced a firearm and shot and killed T.P.

Glenn was charged in state court for the shooting but later acquitted, claiming self-defense.

During his state jury trial, Glenn testified in his own defense. According to Glenn, when he arrived to sell T.P. marijuana, he was carrying a firearm in his right pocket. The firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber. Glenn testified that he carried the firearm for protection because he sold drugs and it can be dangerous. Glenn admitted under oath to discharging that firearm and shooting T.P. in the course of the drug deal.

Federal law prohibits drug dealers from possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Coleman Adams and Kristin B. Johnson are prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develops comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders, and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today