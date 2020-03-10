Delta Media Launches Newest All-in-One Broker Platform at Leading RE Conference

CANTON, Ohio (STL.News) – Delta Media Group, Inc., one of America’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers, heads to the Leading Real Estate Companies of The World Annual Conference this week to announce the launch of DeltaNET 6, their newest generation of cutting-edge broker websites, broker back-office productivity suite, and agent and team solutions.

“DeltaNET 6 is the ultimate all-in-one website and digital marketing platform designed by real estate experts for real estate professionals,” says Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. “This major advancement represents over 40,000 development hours and an investment of more than $30 million. DeltaNET 6 delivers advanced technology to our brokerage clients, as our new center of excellence drives success through artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he added.

Minard explained the approach that Delta Media is taking in the delivery of AI-powered features across the new DeltaNET platform. AI-based customer engagement via web site offers suggestions and automated marketing engagements. On the consumer-facing search site, the solution will monitor consumer behavior and anticipate their next steps. In agent and team facing solutions, artificial intelligence is used to help review an agent’s sales funnel and make suggestions to the agent on which customers need to be contacted.

Expected to be one of the most popular features is the ability to customize the DeltaNET 6 dashboard. Its allows an office, broker-owner, team, or agent to create custom layouts of modules that they use the most in their daily workflow, supports single sign-on (SSO), and many other features that empower brokers to present the most important tools to the right agent or team at the right time.

As major real estate brands acquire broker technology platforms exclusively for their franchisees, Delta Media has been successfully offering orphaned brokerages a seamless conversion away from those platforms. With Delta Media’s conversion tools, entire websites, CRMs, Customer Records, and often saved searches and other material content are transferred over to their new platform, provided by Delta Media.

“Nothing challenges independent brokerages more than the idea of using a franchise technology solution that undermines differentiation between brands that compete in a market,” Minard said.

Delta Media will be hosting a reception at Leading RE immediately after networking night. Please visit Delta Media at Leading RE Booth 201 for reception details and to see the updated DeltaNET 6, which is being described as the most elegantly designed solution in real estate today.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, creator of the DeltaNET 6sm, PropertyPursuit®, AdWizard™, and Properties in Motion®, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands. Real estate’s only provider of an all-in-one website, back office and digital marketing platform that is family-owned and operated, Delta Media Group is well-known for its patent-pending SEO software and custom hyperlocal content creation. Delta Media Group is an early real estate technology innovator, established in 1994. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.