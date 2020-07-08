Delonte Richardson Arrested by MPD in Dangerous Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the 1900 block of 23rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, damaged his property and brandished a handgun. The suspect fired his handgun at the victim’s vehicle, which caused property damage. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 47 year-old Delonte Richardson, of Cheltenham, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

