Delivery volumes in SMEs shrink post recent gains

Mumbai: The delivery-based volumes in shares of many small- and mid-cap companies have declined sharply in the last few weeks, triggering concerns about their liquidity on the bourses. This apparently has prompted retail investors to shift their focus to relatively better investment and trading options such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer some cost advantages over pure equities.The trend has been evident since the last few weeks, which saw the stock market scale its historic high and subsequently turn highly volatile amid renewed Coronavirus threats and fears of recession in the US.According to group-wise trading volume data sourced from the BSE website, a total of 1.8 crore shares have been delivered in the B-group in the current month so far, compared to 12 crore shares in December, 2022 and 25 crore shares in the previous month. On a daily average basis, delivery volume shrunk to 25 lakh shares from 57 lakh shares and 1.2 crore shares, respectively, in these months. This translates into a sharp 80% fall in the number of shares delivered in the B segment since November last year.The B-group generally houses shares of second rung companies which are less actively traded than their counterparts listed in the A-group of the BSE. The delivery-based volume denotes those shares, which actually change hands from one investor to another, and are bought from medium to long term prospective reflecting a genuine buying interest. A major chunk of exchange’s daily volumes, however, comes from intra-day trading across products.

According to the updated trading summary available as on January 11, 2023, the BSE recorded a total volume of 47 crore shares (including delivery and intra-day) of which 711 A-group shares accounted for 64% while 1140 B-group attracted 13% in the equity segment of the exchange.Attributing factors behind a decline in the B-group volumes, Deven Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Securities, a Mumbai-based financial services firm, said, “Retail investors have started moving to exchange traded funds as cost of investing through such a product is lower than mutual funds investment.” An ETF, or exchange traded fund, is a marketable security that is based on an index, a commodity, bonds, or a basket of assets like an index fund. They track indices such as CNX Nifty or BSE Sensex, etc. Corroborating the views of Mr Choksey, it is found that there has been some improvement in volume in the ETF segment in the recent weeks, with a daily average ETF volume at the BSE increasing to 12.8 lakh units in the current month so far from 11.4 lakh units in December, 2022. One of the key advantages of ETFs that could be driving volumes in the segment is that the amount of investment is smaller than a futures contract making it possible for retail investors to participate in index investing, according to market analysts.Some market analysts feel the recent rally in shares may have prompted prospective investors to take a cautious approach towards further investing in the SME space. “Retail investors may have become a bit risk-averse, particularly towards smaller shares which generally take much bigger hit than their larger counterparts when the market turns volatile or bearish” , said a stockbroker.A look at the trading pattern in some of the highly valued B-group shares showed that their prices have soared to new highs sans good volumes. For instance, shares of , a rubber manufacturing company listed in the B-group, touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,499.9 intra-day while only 738 shares changed hands on Thursday. The extremely low volume has been despite the fact that the public holds a substantially high stake in the company, accounting for over 58% of its equity as on September 30, 2022. is another major example where volume remained lacklustre in the counter even amid upward momentum in the stock in the current month. The share price hit a 52-week high of Rs 466.60 intra-day on volume of 11000 shares on Thursday. In fact, the activity level remained abysmally low with just a few hundred shares changing hands on many days in the last few months. Even though the promoters hold a significant majority stake of 73% in the company as on December 31, 2022, a substantial 17%, or 32 lakh shares, out of the 27% public holding held by retail shareholders is in the form of floating stock available for trading in the open market.In above two cases, however, fundamentals are good and so market analysts believe lack of volumes could be because investors perceive them as long term bets and do not want to indulge in much intra-day or frequent trading for short term gains. However, the broader picture of liquidity, particularly in the SME universe, remains a cause for concern which needs to improve for wider participation of small investors in the stock market, they feel. “There should also be efforts to systematically create lending and borrowing mechanisms along with an efficient market making platform to boost liquidity in small and midcap shares” feels Mr Choksey.Some market analysts are concerned about an inherent risk of price manipulation in illiquid counters, particularly that of fundamentally weak companies. There are many examples of companies with poor credentials, also classified separately as Z group by the BSE, where share prices have been on a rise on extremely low volumes.For example, the stock of one hit the 5% upper circuit at a new 52-week of Rs 22.8 on intra-day volume of 1,051 shares on Thursday. The stock, in fact, gained three-fold in less than a month, a substantial part of which came amid obscure trading activity, attracting volume as low as 10 or fewer shares on quite a few days. Not surprisingly, the financials are nothing worth writing about — no sales revenues consistently for the past many quarters as disclosed with the BSE. A host of other Z-group companies were also trading at the upper band of the circuit limit (5%) albeit on low volumes on Thursday. , & Engineering, , , Golkunda Aluminium Extrusions, & Telecommunication and , were among the top gainers in the group. The financial background of most of these companies does not inspire any confidence, raising concerns about the quality of trading and its consequences.