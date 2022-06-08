Delaware – Student State Board of Education Member

Student State Board of Education Member Application Due June 24

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) The application for student membership on the Delaware State Board of Education is currently open. Application requirements and information can be found below and in the application packet.

Applicants for the student Board member position must meet the following requirements:

Delaware resident;

11th or 12th grade student during the 2022-23 school year;

Attend a public school located in the State of Delaware;

Committed to ensuring quality education for Delaware students;

In good academic and attendance standing and eligible to participate in extra-curricular activities within your school district;

Recommended by school staff;

Ability to provide your own transportation to and attend monthly State Board meetings held during this time period. Meetings are usually held at 5pm and last approximately 2-3 hours. Meeting locations rotate throughout the State of Delaware. A proposed schedule can be found here.

The student must submit a full application, including: an application form, confirmation of eligibility form, resume, and answers to essay prompts by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Questions about the application process should be directed to sbestudentapplication@delaware.gov. Information about the State Board of Education can be found on the Board’s website at: https://www.doe.k12.de.us/domain/170.