Delaware Lottery – Two winners split $100,000

DOVER, DE (STL.News) Two Delaware Lottery players correctly picked all 15 games on their Sports Pick parlay cards on the weekend of December 11, splitting the $100,000 top prize. The first winner, a 62-year-old man from Cecilton, Maryland, purchased his ticket from Main Street Liquors in Middletown, DE.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, will take home $38,000 after taxes.

“My wife and I are so thrilled,” the man said. “There were a lot of close games this weekend, and some that went into overtime. We were so excited on Monday night when we realized we had won on the last play of the game.”

“It’s always incredible to see someone pick all 15 games correctly,” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “Having two winners is even more impressive. Congratulations to both of our big winners.”

When asked what he planned to do with his winnings, the man said that he’s going to put it in the bank while he and his wife decide how to use it.

The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on December 14, 2022.

Check your Sports Pick parlay cards!

There is still one unclaimed winning ticket that matched all 15 games for the week ending December 13, 2022. Check your ticket to see if you are the other big winner.