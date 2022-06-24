Politics

Delaware Governor on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

June 24, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor John Carney’s statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“Today’s decision upends half a century of settled law, and it will lead to risk and heartache for women and families across the country.  Here in Delaware, a woman’s right to choose is protected under the law, as it should be.  These are deeply personal and private decisions — decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them.”