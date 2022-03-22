Delaware Governor on Passing of Principal Terrance Newton

Delaware Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passing of Principal Dr. Terrance Newton

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney shared the following statement on the passing of Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton:

“This is such a heart-wrenching loss for our community. Dr. Newton was everything a school leader should be, and more. He was selfless, dedicated, enthusiastic and cared so deeply about his students and staff. That was clear every time you walked in the front doors of Warner Elementary.

I saw his dedication on recent visits to his classrooms. I was inspired by him, and will continue to be, every time I see his students walking to and from school, just a few blocks from my house.

He will be greatly missed. Tracey and I are praying for Dr. Newton’s family, his many friends across the City of Wilmington and our state, and the Warner community, during this difficult time.”