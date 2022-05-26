Delaware Governor Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News)Governor John Carney on Thursday formally extended Open this document with Read Speaker doc Reader the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and issued the following statement:

“Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency extension.