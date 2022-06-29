Delaware Governor Carney Signs FY23 Budget

Governor Carney Signs FY23 Budget

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday signed a $5.0 billion Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget for the State of Delaware, a sustainable financial plan that makes investments in Delaware public schools and education programming.

The operating budget, Senate Bill 250, includes pay increases for state employees, including 2% to 9% increases for all merit employees and increases for public school transportation drivers. All state employees will also be receiving a $500 one-time bonus.

The operating budget also includes increases in education programs including K-12 mid-year unit count and programming at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and Delaware Technical Community College.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Carney signed a $378.6 million one-time supplemental appropriation which includes funding for the implementation of paid family leave, funding for the Library Connection program – which will connect school libraries with the Delaware library catalog – and various contingency mechanisms.

“This is a sustainable budget that makes investments where they’re needed most, including public education and our higher education institutions,” said Governor Carney. “We’re also making historic movement of the merit pay scales in state government to make our workforce stronger and to further recognize the great work that state employees do every day. We also will be funding the statewide paid family leave program. All of these steps will help ensure Delaware is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank the chairs and members of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees for their thoughtful work on this budget.”