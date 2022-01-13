Delaware Governor Carney on Cabinet Confirmations

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on Senate confirmations of Cabinet officials to lead the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and the Department of Education (DOE).

“I want to thank members of the Delaware Senate for their thoughtful consideration of these two important Cabinet nominations,” said Governor Carney. “Both Claire and Mark will bring years of experience and commitment to public service that will benefit all Delawareans. I look forward to continuing to work with these two in their new positions.”

Claire DeMatteis was confirmed by the Senate as the next Secretary of the Department of Human Resources (DHR). In her current position as Special Assistant to Governor Carney, DeMatteis oversees management of federal stimulus funding received by the State of Delaware, and assists with crisis management projects across state government. DeMatteis previously served as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) from 2019-2021, as Special Assistant to Governor Carney overseeing reforms to Delaware’s corrections system, and in a senior role at the Delaware Department of Labor (DOL).

Mark Holodick was confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of the Department of Education (DOE). Last year, Holodick joined the Delaware Academy for School Leadership at the University of Delaware, where he leads coaching and professional development programs for principals and other school and district leaders. He had been Superintendent of the Brandywine School District since 2009, overseeing 16 schools with more than 10,000 students. Previously, Holodick was principal at Concord High School and at a blended middle and high school in the Delmar School District. Holodick was named Administrator of the Year in 2016 by the Delaware Association of Educational Office Professionals and Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Delaware Chief School Officers Association.