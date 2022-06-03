Delaware Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations

Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News)Governor John Carney on Friday announced the following judicial nominations, which must be confirmed by the Delaware Senate:

“I want to thank these two qualified nominees for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “I’m confident that each has the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary. I look forward to the Senate considering these nominations.”

Nathan A. Cook will be nominated to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery. Cook has been litigating before the Court of Chancery for 16 years – initially at Abrams and Laster, and later at two different firms, Grant & Eisenhofer and Block & Leviton. He is currently the Managing Partner at the Delaware office of Block & Leviton. Cook received his undergraduate degree and his law degree from the University of Virginia, and he clerked for Vice Chancellor Noble on the Court of Chancery.

Kelly Hicks Sheridan will be nominated to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in New Castle County. Sheridan currently serves as the Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware Department of Justice. Sheridan has worked at the Department of Justice for eight years, joining the Department after clerking for the Family Court under Chief Judge Chandlee Johnson Kuhn. Her eight years of practice have focused entirely on issues that come before the Family Court. Sheridan is a graduate of Kutztown University undergraduate and Widener Law School.