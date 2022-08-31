Delaware Governor Carney Announces Career Expo

Governor Carney Announces Central Delaware Career Expo

(STL.News) Governor Carney announced a family-friendly career fair for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on September 21 that will expose middle school students, and adults looking for a career change, to training programs and career paths in many high-demand industries. The Expo will be held at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover.

“We currently have more jobs available than we have people looking for work, and that’s a great outlook for folks looking for a career,” said Governor Carney. “We hope the Central Delaware Career Expo will connect Delawareans with in-demand careers and training opportunities to strengthen Delaware’s workforce.”

This event will showcase a variety of central Delaware’s fastest growing industries to middle and high school students just beginning to explore local career opportunities, as well as adults looking to start a new career and/or re-enter the workforce.

The student portion of the event, held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., will feature interactive presentations and activities geared towards giving students a first-hand experience of what they can expect from their fields of interest. The student portion of the expo is organized by school districts and charter schools, and is by invitation only.

“As a local superintendent, I am excited to assist in planning the Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo. We have designed a fun, interactive, and informative event to support our community’s workforce and employers across a range of career areas,” said Amelia E. Hodges, Ed.D., Superintendent of the POLYTECH School District. “It will be a great opportunity for local students and adults to connect directly with central Delaware employers and workforce training options as they plan for a career or take the next step in their current career.”

The 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. portion of the event will be open to everyone in the community, but with more of a focus on adults seeking career opportunities.

“As the executive Director of the Greater Kent Committee I am thrilled to be a partner organization of the Governor’s Career Expo,” said Shelly Cecchett, Executive Director of the Greater Kent Committee. “The opportunity to connect young people with high demand careers and to connect adults with pathways to upskill their current profession is incredibly important to our business community as well as our workforce. This hands on event should truly showcase the workforce opportunities in Central Delaware.”

Featured industries include construction, health care, education, transportation, manufacturing, public service, and more.

Visit Governor Carney’s website for more information about the Central Delaware Career Expo.

