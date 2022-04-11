Delaware Governor Announces Climate Leadership Academy

Governor Carney Announces Delaware Climate Leadership Academy

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Monday announced that state agencies and local governments can learn how climate change is impacting Delaware, how we can best prepare for these challenges and how we can take advantage of opportunities for improving resilience and reducing emissions through a training offered by the State of Delaware.

Delaware is partnering with the Association of Climate Change Officers (ACCO) to begin offering the Delaware Climate Leadership Academy this spring.

The virtual training will provide instruction on understanding climate science and assessing vulnerability; basics of greenhouse gas accounting, reporting, disclosure; engaging organizational and community stakeholders to lead change; the economics of climate change; and managing climate risk.

“Delawareans expect their state agencies and local governments to provide solutions to a range of issues impacting our communities,” said Governor Carney. “Climate change affects every corner of state and local government operations — from preparing our labor force for the jobs of tomorrow to providing clean drinking water to collection of revenues — and that’s why it is critically important that we build climate change knowledge and skills in our state and local workforce. Delaware’s Climate Leadership Academy is a meaningful step forward in making sure we are prepared to respond to the global climate change challenge.”

Governor Carney released Delaware’s Climate Action Plan last November. The plan outlines actions the state can take to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and maximize resilience to climate change impacts. It also calls for training staff in state agencies and local governments to better prepare them to meet the challenges ahead.

The Academy, which will be administered by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, will provide training that integrates concepts of climate change mitigation and adaptation into the decision-making process. It will also be an opportunity for participants to network and collaborate on challenges and opportunities.

ACCO has provided training to more than 1,000 practitioners in public and private sectors. Most recently, it developed training and climate leadership academies for Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Delaware’s Climate Leadership Academy will include sessions specific to the First State, including:

Delaware-specific data

Information on Delaware’s Climate Action Plan

Delaware’s greenhouse gas emissions and initiatives already in place to reduce them

Maximizing resilience, with a focus on adapting to increasing temperatures, precipitation, flooding and sea level rise.

“Delaware has taken the vitally important step toward educating and training policymakers in state and local government, as well as building a climate smart workforce across sectors to ensure a healthy, secure and prosperous state,” said Daniel Kreeger, Executive Director of ACCO. “The Delaware Climate Leadership Academy will play a key role in building up the knowledge and skills in government and critical infrastructure that Delaware needs to address both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The academy series will satisfy elective requirements to become a candidate for the Certified Climate Change Professional exams and become a candidate for the professional CC-P credential. Training is planned to be offered again in the fall to a larger audience of non-government stakeholders.

The deadline for state and local government employees to register is April 21. For more information and to register, visit de.gov/climateacademy