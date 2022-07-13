Delaware Governor Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Governor Carney Announces Changes to Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced changes to his leadership team in the Office of the Governor:

Sheila Grant, who has served as chief of staff since 2019, will leave the Governor’s office in August to serve in the White House as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Presidential Speechwriter. Before her tenure as chief of staff, Grant served as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff, and as chief of staff in Governor Carney’s congressional office and has been his primary speechwriter over the past decade. She was previously an aide for Senator Tom Carper.

Jonathan Starkey, who served for five years as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff for communications, will replace Grant as chief of staff. Starkey has recently worked as director of corporate communications for Sallie Mae, and previously as director of public relations for the Delaware State Housing Authority. A native Delawarean and Dover High School graduate, he also covered business and politics for five years at The News Journal in Wilmington and Dover.

“Sheila’s judgment, leadership skills, and work ethic were critical to helping us get through an unprecedented period for our state and country,” said Governor Carney. “She has helped guide our Administration’s efforts since day 1, and before that, led our team in Congress. Sheila’s impact on our work over the past five and half years can’t be overstated, and she won’t be easily replaced. I am grateful for Jon’s willingness to step up and take on this challenge. I’m confident he’ll be a strong and effective leader of our team.”

Albert Shields, who has served as the Governor’s deputy chief of staff for policy for five-and-a-half years, will leave the Governor’s office in August to serve as Director of Business and Economic Development at the University of Delaware. Shields served in various roles during Governor Carney’s time in Congress and as Lieutenant Governor. He also served as legislative aide to former Delaware House Speaker Bob Gilligan.

Jessica Borcky Weinberg has been named Deputy Chief of Staff. Borcky Weinberg is currently director of digital government and senior advisor to the governor. She has been a member of the Governor’s team in various capacities since 2014. She is a graduate of Padua Academy and the University of Delaware.

“I’ve worked with Albert for almost my entire career as an elected official,” said Governor Carney. “I trust and respect him immensely, and the same is true for everyone who interacts with him. He is smart, thorough, and calm under pressure. I am incredibly thankful that he dedicated so much of his career to helping me serve the people of our state. Jess has also been a critical part of our team for years. She is an extremely hard worker who gets things done and keeps things running smoothly. Jess’ organizational abilities and focused approach will help ensure we continue to make progress on the issues facing our state.”