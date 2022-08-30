Delaware Governor Announces Appointments

Governor Carney Announces Appointments to State Board of Education

WILMINGTON, Del. (STL.News) Governor John Carney has appointed former State Teacher of the Year Dr. Megan Szabo and high school student Nathan Cho to serve on the State Board of Education. Szabo was Delaware’s 2015 State Teacher of the Year and Cho is a current student at Conrad Schools of Science.

Szabo will be the second teacher and Cho will be the fourth student to serve in their respective roles since the General Assembly passed House Bill 455 in 2018. The legislation allowed the Governor to appoint to the board an 11th or 12th grade student and former State Teacher of the Year who also is a current educator to serve as non-voting members.

“Students and educators always deserve a seat at the table when we’re making decisions about Delaware schools,” said Governor Carney. “I appreciate the willingness of Megan and Nathan to serve in these important roles. I look forward to the great work they will do on behalf of all Delawareans.”

Szabo is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Resource teacher in the Caesar Rodney School District. In this position, Szabo leads professional development, observe science classrooms across the district, and provide feedback to teachers to help them grow as science educators. Previously, she taught science at Postlethwait Middle School. Szabo is a member of the National Network of State Teachers of the Year, the Delaware Teachers of Science, the Caesar Rodney Education Association, the Delaware Education Association, and the Nation Education Association. Szabo is a graduate of both the University of Delaware, where she received her Bachelors of Arts and Science degree in Biology Education, and Wilmington University, where she received her Masters of Education degree in Secondary School Counseling and her Doctorate of Education degree in Leadership and Innovation.

Cho is a Senior at Conrad Schools of Science in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. Cho participates in many educational and community-related extracurricular including serving on student government. Cho was Student Body President from January to August 2021. Cho is the Founder and Leader of the Debate Club, Vice President of the Green Club, Team Captain of the Science Olympiad, President of the Minority Student Union, High Brass Section Leader in the Marching Band. Cho is passionate about college readiness and serving his community.

“The Delaware State Board of Education welcomes both Megan and Nathan and looks forward to hearing their perspectives about public education in Delaware,” said Shawn Brittingham, President of the Delaware State Board of Education.

The board’s regular monthly meetings are open to the public, typically scheduled for the third Thursday evening of the month. Meetings will rotate locations to be held in all three counties.

