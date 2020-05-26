Delaware Gov. Carney Announces Lifting of Short-Term Rental Ban, Out-of-State Quarantine on June 1

(STL.News) – Outdoor gatherings up to 250 people also permitted on June 1, with precautions to protect the most vulnerable

Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced that the State of Delaware will lift the ban on short-term rental units and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers on June 1 as part of the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy.

Governor Carney previously lifted State of Delaware restrictions on Delaware beaches ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Phase 1 of Delaware’s economic reopening is scheduled to begin on June 1, allowing retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses to open at 30 percent of stated fire capacity with social distancing requirements and other public health guidance in place.

Read the State of Delaware’s Phase 1 economic reopening guidance.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up.”

Governor Carney also announced on Tuesday that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people – including weddings and outdoor graduation ceremonies – will be permitted in Delaware beginning on June 1, with basic public health precautions in place to protect against spread of COVID-19. Cloth face coverings must be worn in accordance with Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration, and individuals must maintain social distance of at least six feet from anyone outside of their household.

Gatherings over 250 individuals are not permitted during Phase 1. However, organizers of planned outdoor large gatherings and events may apply to host a large gathering or event by submitting a plan to the Delaware Division of Small Business at least seven days prior to the event. The Delaware Department of Education will release guidance for outdoor graduations later today.

Read the State of Delaware’s guidance for outdoor gatherings for full details.

Outdoor gatherings should only be carried out if there is strict adherence to social distancing and other public health guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which are intended to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 infection and serious illness.

In conjunction with the easing of certain business, travel and gathering restrictions, Governor Carney will lift Delaware’s stay-at-home order effective June 1, but he cautioned that Delawareans should continue to avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings to limit community spread of COVID-19.

“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home,” said Governor Carney. “While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal.”

The State of Delaware will release guidance later this week on summer school programs and summer camps.

