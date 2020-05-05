Delaware Gov. Announces Theaters, Lecture Halls, Other Large Venues Okayed For Limited Reopening

(STL.News) – Secretary of Education Susan Bunting congratulates 91 public school students from the Class of 2020 for being named Secretary of Education Scholars.

“I regret that the COVID-19 crisis prevented us from honoring these soon-to-be graduates in person as scheduled. They deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements and leadership in and out of the classroom,” Bunting said. “Their success is the result of their hard work and the support of their families and educators. Graduation is the start of a new chapter in their lives, and I can’t wait to see how they will continue to excel in college, military service and their chosen careers.”

The state has named Secretary of Education Scholars every year since 1984.

The number of scholars from each school is based on enrollment, and principals select the students based on both their academic records and community service. The website includes photographs, principal nomination statements and student narrative statements as submitted by the schools.

“I am inspired by these Delaware students who have excelled academically while also leading community and school organizations, playing sports, and working part-time jobs,” said Governor John Carney. “These are future leaders of our state. Congratulations on your success. Good luck as you move forward. Even if your journey takes you out of Delaware, I hope you’ll return to the First State to continue serving our community.”

