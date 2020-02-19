Delaware Department of Corrections Announces Warrant for Absconder Edward Cannon

Dover, DE (STL.News) The Delaware Department of Correction announces the following offender failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown from an approved work pass. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

Date of walk-away: 02/18/2020

Name: Edward Cannon

Date of Birth: 12/26/1978

Last known address: Millsboro, DE

Race/Gender: Black/Male

Height: 6’03”

Weight: 203

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Current Offense: Police Signal

Scar: Left Arm, Right Elbow

Tattoos: Right Upper Arm, Right Arm

If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at (302) 857-5440.

PDF with Picture – Absconder Cannon