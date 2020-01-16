Delaware Department of Correction Announces Apprehension of Allen Huff

DOVER, DE (STL.News) The Delaware Department of Correction announces the following offender who willfully failed to return from an approved treatment pass to the Morris Community Correctional Center (MCCC) in Dover has been apprehended.

Name: Allen Huff

Date of walk-away: 01/14/2020

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Last known address: Newark, DE

Current Offense: Drug Dealing

Details of apprehension:

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Allen Huff was arrested by the Delaware State Police and subsequently transported to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. Court information pending.

STL.News article about Allen Huff walk-away.