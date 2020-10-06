Del Rio Texas Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Victim

DEL RIO, Texas (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station rescued a Mexican juvenile who attempted to cross the Rio Grande, Oct. 5.

Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican juvenile after he and a group of illegal aliens attempted to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rio. Border Patrol agents performing line watch operations observed the group crossing the water, when a child fell in and became submerged in water. The mother of the child jumped to save her son, but was immediately immobilized by the swift current. A Border Patrol agent acted swiftly and jumped into the water with a flotation device. The agent was able to bring the mother and child safely onto the riverbank. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene to offer medical assistance, but all declined. All the aliens were transferred to the Del Rio Station and processed per CBP guidelines.

