Del Rio Sector Agents Stop Adult, Two Juveniles In Human Smuggling Attempt

DEL RIO, Texas (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass Station and Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) arrested an adult and two juveniles attempting to smuggle seven illegal aliens in two different vehicles, near Quemado, Jan. 16.

“The community needs to be aware that there is no age limit for people to be pursaded into committing a crime,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz, “ Criminal organizations target juveniles as they are oftentimes the most vulnerable.”

Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station stopped a 2018 Toyota Camry that had picked up several people. Agents determined that the driver, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen from Pflugerville, and the passenger, a 17-year-old U.S. citizen, were attempting to smuggle three illegal aliens farther into the United States.

The second vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 15-year-old was also stopped when agents observed four individuals walk out of the same spot where they witnessed the Toyota Camry pick up the first group.