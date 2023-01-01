DeFiner (FIN) Rises 24.88%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

DeFiner (FIN) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Decentralized Finance has added 24.88% to $0.002541354868.

InvestorsObserver is giving DeFiner a 83 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on DeFiner!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives DeFiner a high volatility rank of 83, placing it in the top 17% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

FIN’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.DeFiner price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.00190392138749631 and resistance around $0.00227583318330617. This leaves DeFiner out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

