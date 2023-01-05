December jobs report preview: Employment growth has stayed strong but there are signs of a slowdown



While job growth slowed in 2022, it remained surprisingly strong despite surging inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes and mounting recession fears.But there are signs a more dramatic pullback in hiring may be coming. Those include declines in the ranks of temporary employees and the number of hours Americans are working.