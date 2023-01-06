December jobs report live updates: Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 223,000

Hiring slowed modestly in December as employers added 223,000 jobs to close out an otherwise booming year, possibly foreshadowing the deeper pullback and recession that many economists expect in 2023.The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 200,000 jobs were added last month.For all of 2022, the U.S. added 4.5 million jobs, second most behind the 6.7 million gained the previous year, as the nation continued to heal from record job losses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.Job gains for October and November were revised down by a total of 28,000. October’s was revised from 284,000 to 263,0000 and November’s, from 263,000 to 256,000, painting a slightly weaker portrait of job growth in the fall.What the Fed really wants:Putting the brakes on runaway wage growth could help avoid a recession in 2023, but it won’t be easy How much have wages risen in 2022?The report featured some good news for a Federal Reserve determined to lower inflation. Last month, average hourly wages rose 9 cents to $32.82, pushing the annual increase to a still elevated 4.6% from 5.1% the previous month. The Fed is looking for a pullback in pay increases to slow inflation that hit a 40-year high last year. What is the labor force participation rate?Also, the share of adults working or looking for a job edged up to 62.2% from 62.1%, still leaving it well below the pre-pandemic level of 63.4%. A larger labor supply puts downward pressure on wages as employers don’t need to compete as fervently for job candidates. Industries that are hiringLeisure and hospitality, the industry hit hardest by the pandemic, led the job gains with 67,000. Health care added 55,000 jobs; construction, 28,000; and social assistance, 20,000.Gains in other sectors were weak, with manufacturing adding 8,000 jobs; retail, 9,000; and transportation and warehousing, 5,000.Temporary help services shed 35,000 jobs, its fifth straight monthly decline. That could foreshadow deeper job losses across the broader economy in the months ahead since employers often cut temporary workers before laying off permanent staffers. Have all jobs lost to COVID been recovered? By August, the economy recovered all 22 million wiped out in the health crisis. But payrolls are still a couple of million jobs shy of where they would be if the pandemic hadn’t happened, based on population growth. Leisure and hospitality, the sector hit hardest by the crisis, remains nearly 1 million jobs below its pre-COVID level.Monthly job growth slowed through 2022, from a blockbuster pace of 457,000 in the first seven months of the year to a still robust 275,000 since July. Hiring has softened since all 22 million lost jobs were recovered. Also, high inflation – and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it – have started damping economic activity and the labor market. ADP jobs report Data from payroll processing company ADP indicated that employers added a whopping 253,000 jobs last month, exceeding Dow Jones estimates of 153,000. ADP’s data also showed that wage growth is slowing for people who stay at their jobs. The median annual pay increase for these workers fell to 7.3% in December from 7.6% in November. Dow Jones futuresDow futures jumped following the release of the report. The index is set to open more than 300 points higher. The index shed nearly 9% of its value in 2022 compared to the S&P and Nasdaq Composite which lost 19% and 33%, respectively. U.S. economy recession in 2023?Most economists expect the U.S. to slip into a mild recession this year as the Fed's rate increases take a growing toll on spending and growth. Such forecasts have further weakened consumer and business confidence.Yet despite the hurdles, the labor market has been remarkably resilient, repeatedly defying forecasts for a more dramatic slowdown. To cope with soaring inflation, many households have drawn from the $2.6 trillion in additional savings they amassed from government stimulus checks and reduced spending during COVID.And since millions of Americans retired early or took a hiatus during COVID, the resulting labor shortages left employers struggling to find workers and reluctant to announce layoffs despite the dire forecasts. Initial jobless claims, a gauge of layoffs, are still low, though Amazon announced 18,000 job cuts on Thursday, the latest in a huge wave of tech company layoffs this year.Many continue to hire despite the cloud of uncertainty over the economy. Judy Briggs, owner of a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, says sales increased 3% in 2022, down from about 15% the past several years, and she expects a similar modest gain this year. The steep housing downturn means fewer people are moving, softening demand for a service that hauls away items such as old furniture, appliances, tires.But she says, "People (including renters) are still moving and still getting rid of junk," she says.Also, in light of the labor shortages, she wants to have enough staff to handle employee turnover and COVID-related absences.She plans to add about five workers to her permanent staff of 35, the same as last year."It's hard to find employees these days," she says.