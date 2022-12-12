December in Britain: A month of strikes

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person walks past images of National Health Service (NHS) workers displayed on hoardings outside a temporary field hospital at St George’s Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, January 8, 2022. REUTER

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises which better reflect double-digit levels of inflation.

Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:

DEC. 12

– Health workers in Northern Ireland

DEC. 13

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

DEC. 14

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

– Postal workers

DEC. 15

– Nurses

– Postal workers

DEC. 16

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 17

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

– London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 18

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

DEC. 20

– Nurses

DEC. 21

– Ambulance workers

DEC. 22

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 23

– Postal workers

– Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 24

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Postal workers

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 25

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 26

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

– Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 27

– More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

DEC. 28

– Ambulance workers

– Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 29

– Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 30

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 31

– Border Force workers at major airports

– National Highways traffic officers in parts of England



